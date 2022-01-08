Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 06:04 pm

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Kisses Jacqueline Fernandez LEAKED Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Kisses Jacqueline Fernandez LEAKED Pictures

Since her name was linked to a money laundering case worth $200 million, Jacqueline Fernandez has been all over the news. The actress was rumoured to be dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the prime suspect in the case. Now, we’ve gotten our hands on a leaked photo of Jacqueline and Sukesh, which says a lot about their relationship. In the photo, the putative pair can be seen sharing an intimate moment, which has gotten a lot of attention.

In the picture, Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline as the Bhoot Police actress was seen flaunting the hickey on her next while clicking this mushy selfie. To note, this intimate pic has surfaced days after Sukesh, in an interview with ANI, stated that he was dating Jacqueline and that their relationship had no influence on the criminal matter. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jacqueline’s pic with Sukesh has surfaced on the internet. Earlier, a pic of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek had also gone viral on social media which dropped hints of their love affair.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Meanwhile, media reports said that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given Jacqueline presents worth crores, including a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh. The total value of all the gifts is estimated to be over 10 crores. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was also said to have utilised caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail to contact Jacqueline. The actress has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the matter and remains under investigation.

