Sunny Deol slapped hard by Soha Ali Khan

Sunny Deol is one of the most successful stars of his time. He is better known for being one of the toughest and strongest actors in the industry.

Sunny was slapped by Soha Ali Khan while shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s superhit film Ghayal in 1990. In the movie, he was playing the character of an unprofessional boxer who was mistakenly blamed for his brother’s murder.

Sunny’s performance was extensively valued and he even got Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, Soha Ali Khan who played the character of the psychiatrist in the film was to act in a scene where she would slap an overpowering Sunny Deol’s character to bring him back into his senses. Nevertheless, she ended up slapping Sunny really hard and surprised everyone on the sets.