Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 09:34 pm

Sunny Deol slapped hard by Soha Ali Khan

Sunny Deol coronavirus

Sunny Deol slapped hard by Soha Ali Khan Photo: File

Sunny Deol is one of the most successful stars of his time. He is better known for being one of the toughest and strongest actors in the industry.

Sunny was slapped by Soha Ali Khan while shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s superhit film Ghayal in 1990. In the movie, he was playing the character of an unprofessional boxer who was mistakenly blamed for his brother’s murder.

Photo Credit: Poster From Ghayal

Sunny’s performance was extensively valued and he even got Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, Soha Ali Khan who played the character of the psychiatrist in the film was to act in a scene where she would slap an overpowering Sunny Deol’s character to bring him back into his senses. Nevertheless, she ended up slapping Sunny really hard and surprised everyone on the sets.

According to the reports, Sunny Deol will starer in Gadar 2 will be the sequel to the historic chartbuster which was released in 2001 will be released in the second half of 2022.

 

Read More

27 mins ago
Watch here: Ananya Pandey has a new year resolution

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the young emerging talent of Bollywood, she...
57 mins ago
Ananya Panday wore a mesh bodysuit and split skirt from H&M to show how to dress up winter boots:

Although the new year has arrived, the demand for winter clothing has...
1 hour ago
Avika Gor raises the temperature with a throwback photo from a Maldives vacation

Avika Gor has been a household name since her debut in Balik...
1 hour ago
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir official comment over separation rumors!

News of the separation between Sajal Aly and her husband, Ahad Raza...
1 hour ago
Kriti Sanon To Lead in 5 Mega Projects In 2022

Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, appears to be ready to burn the...
1 hour ago
Urfi Javed Is Slaying In An 'Ulti Shirt,' And Netizens are In Awe

Urfi Javed, a television actor, is well-known for her fondness of strange...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PCB
2 mins ago
Ramiz Raja has angered a committee of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has angered the...
In pictures: Iqra and Yasir's little munchkin Kabir will melt your heart
8 mins ago
In pictures: Iqra Aziz and Yasir’s little munchkin Kabir will melt your heart

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's 5-month-old star baby, Kabir Hussian,...
13 mins ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI once again

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan to...
Fakhar Zaman
19 mins ago
BBL 11: Fakhar Zaman makes a poor first impression in BBL 2021-22, watch

BBL 11: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress while playing for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600