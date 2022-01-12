Sunny Leone chilling with sharks in Maldives Beach, hails ‘free safe wildlife’. Watch Video

Sunny Leone, who is currently on holiday in the Maldives, released a terrifying video from the resort. On the holiday, the actress is joined by her two sons, Asher and Noah.

Sunny Captioned the video on Instagram, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life!” Tagging her hotel and others in the post, Sunny called it a “royal experience.”

The video received more than 7.7 lakh views within a few hours. Many of her fans reacted with ‘wow’ in the comments section. A fan said, ‘that’s scary.’

On her Instagram Stories, she also posted a photo of herself with the sharks and commented, “The sharks and I received royal treatment. Sharks that are free in the wild and know when to come in for a meal.”

Sunny had also tweeted photos of herself laying on a beach in a white bikini on Tuesday. “The sun is beckoning me!!” she captioned it. She continued to share more glimpses of her running on the beach and enjoying her time on a water scooter on her Instagram Stories.

Sunny recently released Madhuban, a new music video. Various religious organisations, however, have condemned the song, accusing the actor of offending religious feelings. Sunny appears in Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty’s party number Madhuban. Mohammed Rafi sang the song in the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber, and the two have three children together: Nisha, a daughter, and Noah and Asher, twin sons.

Sunny is well-known for her music videos and movies dancing sequences. She was the host of MTV Splitsvilla’s 13th season. She has appeared in a number of films, including Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Ek Paheli Leela, and Ragini MMS 2.