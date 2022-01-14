Sunny Leone Is “Loving Every Minute” Of Her Vacation in Maldives

Sunny Leone is having a blast in the Maldives, as seen by the numerous photos she has shared on social media. Sunny Leone has added to the stunning mix with a new video in which she is seen standing on the beach with a cape and a bright red swimsuit, which she flaunts while doing a little shimmy. Sunny Leone captioned the video, “Loving every minute of my day!” In the background of the video, there are blue waters and clear skies. Sunny Leone’s admirers reacted to the post with a slew of nice comments and heart emoticons.

Sunny Leone had earlier in the day released a video of herself swimming with a marine turtle right in front of her. “Can’t even convey the delight of seeing this lovely gift from God!” Sunny Leone wrote in the caption. Thank you very much for everything, and I hope to see you all again soon!

Sunny Leone had previously gone scuba diving and shared a wonderful underwater video with us. She made a hand gesture to show that she was having a good time and sat on an underwater swing. She commented, “Can’t express how much I love the water and nature.”