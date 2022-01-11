Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 07:01 pm

Sunny Leone Jet Skiing In The Maldives – See Photos

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone Jet Skiing In The Maldives – See Photo

Sunny Leone is in the Maldives, and she looks to be enjoying the time of her life. We say this after looking at the many photos she’s uploaded from the Maldives. Sunny Leone’s recent post adds to her collection of gorgeous beach photos. She’s seen on a jet ski, getting ready to have some fun in the water. As always, the Ragini MMS 2 actress looks stunning in a floral swimsuit. “No filter needed on this regal island,” Sunny Leone said in the description. Their excursions and activities are the greatest.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone posted a selfie from the Maldives late Monday. “Come find me!” she added in the caption, looking stunning with a beach glow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, in a similar vein, tweeted another photo with the caption, “On an island waiting for you!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)


Sunny Leone published a new batch of photos on Monday, this time wearing a pink and blue swimsuit with a cape. “Good morning Maldives!” the actress wrote in her caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The star had already given her followers a sneak preview of the lovely island. Sunny Leone kissed her Instagram followers as she stood in the sun, sand, and water. “Back in paradise!” she said in the post.

The star had already given her followers a sneak preview of the lovely island. Sunny Leone kissed her Instagram followers as she stood in the sun, sand, and water. “Back in paradise!” she said in the post.

Without a doubt, the actress is ecstatic to be on this wonderful beach holiday. Sunny Leone expressed her emotions in a video in which she performs a joyous dance. “Sunday feeling,” she captioned the photo with a heart-eye emoji.

Read More

27 mins ago
Humayun Saeed to play Diana's boyfriend in The Crown

The Crown's newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the...
33 mins ago
Bob Saget was already dead before the health care personals reached him

Bob Saget died an unfortunate death, alone and without any help. According...
36 mins ago
Sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor both tested positive for...
36 mins ago
Nia Sharma defends her ‘item number’ Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is an Indian actress and model. Nia Sharma made her television...
44 mins ago
Billie Eilish heads to tiktok to respond to Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish responded to Benny Blanco's ongoing trolling directed at musician Charlie...
52 mins ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I'm Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Python
4 mins ago
Spotted: Python at Kochi’s Seaport-Airport Road, halting traffic

A massive python was spotted on the busy Seaport-Airport Road in Kochi's...
Sara Ali Khan
6 mins ago
‘I have really enjoyed criticism since I was a kid’, Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the popularity of her latest film Atrangi...
Zelensky calls for international summit to end war in Ukraine
7 mins ago
Zelensky calls for international summit to end war in Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Tuesday for...
Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos
7 mins ago
Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan's showbiz industry through her amazing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600