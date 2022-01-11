Sunny Leone Jet Skiing In The Maldives – See Photo

Sunny Leone is in the Maldives, and she looks to be enjoying the time of her life. We say this after looking at the many photos she’s uploaded from the Maldives. Sunny Leone’s recent post adds to her collection of gorgeous beach photos. She’s seen on a jet ski, getting ready to have some fun in the water. As always, the Ragini MMS 2 actress looks stunning in a floral swimsuit. “No filter needed on this regal island,” Sunny Leone said in the description. Their excursions and activities are the greatest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone posted a selfie from the Maldives late Monday. “Come find me!” she added in the caption, looking stunning with a beach glow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, in a similar vein, tweeted another photo with the caption, “On an island waiting for you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



Sunny Leone published a new batch of photos on Monday, this time wearing a pink and blue swimsuit with a cape. “Good morning Maldives!” the actress wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The star had already given her followers a sneak preview of the lovely island. Sunny Leone kissed her Instagram followers as she stood in the sun, sand, and water. “Back in paradise!” she said in the post.

The star had already given her followers a sneak preview of the lovely island. Sunny Leone kissed her Instagram followers as she stood in the sun, sand, and water. “Back in paradise!” she said in the post.

Without a doubt, the actress is ecstatic to be on this wonderful beach holiday. Sunny Leone expressed her emotions in a video in which she performs a joyous dance. “Sunday feeling,” she captioned the photo with a heart-eye emoji.