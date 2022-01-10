Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:47 pm

Sunny Leone Looks HOT and SIZZLING in New Videos and Photos from Maldives

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone looks HOT and SIZZLING Videos and Photos from Maldives Goes Viral

Sunny Leone took a break from work and went to the Maldives. We already have wanderlust ambitions after seeing the star’s back-to-back gorgeous photos and videos from her lovely getaway. We’re taking notes on beachwear fashion after she released a series of images of herself wearing bright bikinis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone recently visited the Maldives, and the first set of photographs and a video she shared online show her swimming in the ocean. The actress and TV show host captioned the photo, “Back in Paradise.” “Good morning Maldives,” Sunny captioned more photos he uploaded today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny tweeted photographs of herself posing outside the resort amid lush foliage on January 10. For the beach shoot, the actress wore a one-shoulder bikini.

Read More

17 mins ago
'Katrina bhabhi is recording?' fans asks as Vicky Kaushal dances to Rowdy Baby

Vicky Kaushal, an actor, posted a video of himself dancing on Monday....
18 mins ago
Joe Jones make a comeback to acting

Joe Jonas is set to dazzle audiences with his acting comeback in...
26 mins ago
Spider-Man is eighth highest-grossing film of all time, check out the list

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still breaking box office records over a...
29 mins ago
Alizeh Shah's latest picture sparks "DRUG ADDICT" trolls

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation has been the subject...
33 mins ago
When Will Parizaad's Last Episode be screened in cinemas? DATE REVEALED

Parizaad has enslaved drama fans, who are enthralled by the main character...
36 mins ago
Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik with a crazy throwback picture on his birthday

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 48th birthday. Preity Zinta, who...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Soha Ali
2 mins ago
Soha Ali calls her mother ‘very scary’, says she fights with Saif

Soha Ali Khan has referred to her mother, famous actress Sharmila Tagore,...
5 mins ago
Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Selena Gomez praised the team of her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, for...
Salman Khan Ready To Announce His Next Two Big Projects Next Month
9 mins ago
Salman Khan announces the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan has almost given a surprise to his fans with a...
Vivo Y33T
10 mins ago
Vivo Y33T launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Vivo Y33T, the successor of the Vivo Y33s, has been introduced...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600