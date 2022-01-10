Sunny Leone looks HOT and SIZZLING Videos and Photos from Maldives Goes Viral

Sunny Leone took a break from work and went to the Maldives. We already have wanderlust ambitions after seeing the star’s back-to-back gorgeous photos and videos from her lovely getaway. We’re taking notes on beachwear fashion after she released a series of images of herself wearing bright bikinis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone recently visited the Maldives, and the first set of photographs and a video she shared online show her swimming in the ocean. The actress and TV show host captioned the photo, “Back in Paradise.” “Good morning Maldives,” Sunny captioned more photos he uploaded today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny tweeted photographs of herself posing outside the resort amid lush foliage on January 10. For the beach shoot, the actress wore a one-shoulder bikini.