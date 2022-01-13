Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:54 pm

Sunny Leone Shares New Video From Maldives Trip

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone Shares New Video From Maldives Trip

Sunny Leone is currently in the Maldives, where she is making memories at a rapid pace. And, to show us what she’s been up to on her island vacation, the actress has uploaded a video. We can’t keep our eyes off Sunny Leone’s Instagram timeline because to her new video. Sunny Leone is seen scuba diving in the video. In her swimming gear, she is seen exploring the waters with a school of fish. She’s even seen sitting on a swing built into the lake and demonstrating the “awesome” motion with her fingers.

Sunny Leone captioned the video on Instagram, “Can’t convey how much I love the water and the wildlife.” “Thank you very much.” Fans couldn’t stop dropping heart emoticons in the comments area, and the video had over 1 lakh views in less than an hour.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The actress had previously posed in a basic white shirt with a cut-out doll motif, with blue waters in the background. “Betty and I living on the wild side!” Sunny Leone wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone also tweeted a shot of herself swimming underwater in a swimsuit, appearing ethereal. “Love the ocean!” she exclaimed in the caption. “Wow, rough life!” Sunny Leone’s husband, actor-producer Daniel Weber, quipped in response.

Sunny Leone had previously rushed to an island for a private picnic. She may be seen waving and applauding from a speedboat as she prepares for her “private island picnic” in the footage.

20 mins ago
Aquaman star Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet are parting ways after 16 years

After over sixteen years of being together, the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa...
38 mins ago
Sarah Khan shares adorable clicks with her little bundle of joy

Actress Sarah Khan and her little Alyana are treating fans with their...
50 mins ago
Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Despite having a quiet presence on Instagram over the previous several months,...
1 hour ago
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned abs amid wedding rumours

Rumors about Mouni Roy's wedding are circulating. According to rumours, the actress...
2 hours ago
Kanye West wants to visit Russia and make it his home

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by moniker Ye, has been...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys winter in Dubai

Actress Ayesha Omar loves to travel and this time her vacationing spot...

