Sunny Leone Shares New Video From Maldives Trip

Sunny Leone is currently in the Maldives, where she is making memories at a rapid pace. And, to show us what she’s been up to on her island vacation, the actress has uploaded a video. We can’t keep our eyes off Sunny Leone’s Instagram timeline because to her new video. Sunny Leone is seen scuba diving in the video. In her swimming gear, she is seen exploring the waters with a school of fish. She’s even seen sitting on a swing built into the lake and demonstrating the “awesome” motion with her fingers.

Sunny Leone captioned the video on Instagram, “Can’t convey how much I love the water and the wildlife.” “Thank you very much.” Fans couldn’t stop dropping heart emoticons in the comments area, and the video had over 1 lakh views in less than an hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The actress had previously posed in a basic white shirt with a cut-out doll motif, with blue waters in the background. “Betty and I living on the wild side!” Sunny Leone wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone also tweeted a shot of herself swimming underwater in a swimsuit, appearing ethereal. “Love the ocean!” she exclaimed in the caption. “Wow, rough life!” Sunny Leone’s husband, actor-producer Daniel Weber, quipped in response.

Sunny Leone had previously rushed to an island for a private picnic. She may be seen waving and applauding from a speedboat as she prepares for her “private island picnic” in the footage.