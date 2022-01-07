Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 09:57 pm

Sunny Leone’s husband defends his wife against trolls

Sunny Leone's husband defends his wife against trolls

Sunny Leone’s husband defends his wife against trolls

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s recent internet video has garnered a lot of attention. In the video, she can be seen bringing her kids, Asher and Noah, down the stairs while her daughter Nisha walks on her own.

The video clip irritated some netizens, who began criticizing Leone for ignoring Nisha because she is adopted. Some even claimed that she adopted Nisha only for publicity purposes.

A social media user wrote, “I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity. I always see her holding her boys otherwise.”

Read more: Sunny Leone gets candid about surrogacy failures & difficulties

Daniel Weber moved to the video’s comments section to defend his wife, calling the trolls “ignorant.

He wrote, “For those of you commenting on why @sunnyleone is not holding my daughter’s hand !!! She is 6 !!! She knows to walk and be safe, unlike my boys who are 3 and will run into the street !!!

 “Nisha is our everything,” Danial further added.

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
2 days ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
2 days ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Cambodian prime minister visits coup-hit Myanmar
8 mins ago
Cambodian prime minister visits coup-hit Myanmar

YANGON, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen held talks...
'Bomb cyclone' blankets northeast US in snow
23 mins ago
‘Bomb cyclone’ blankets northeast US in snow

NEW YORK, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - A winter snowstorm known as a...
28 mins ago
Hareem Shah reveals all the secrets of Farooq Sattar

Pakistan's controversial TikTok star, Hareem Shah has revealed all the secrets of...
Koena Mitra
34 mins ago
‘Industry people distanced themselves from me after my cosmetic surgery,’ Koena Mitra

The Saki Saki diva Koena Mitra, became an overnight star through the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600