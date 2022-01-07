Sunny Leone’s husband defends his wife against trolls

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s recent internet video has garnered a lot of attention. In the video, she can be seen bringing her kids, Asher and Noah, down the stairs while her daughter Nisha walks on her own.

The video clip irritated some netizens, who began criticizing Leone for ignoring Nisha because she is adopted. Some even claimed that she adopted Nisha only for publicity purposes.

A social media user wrote, “I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity. I always see her holding her boys otherwise.”

Daniel Weber moved to the video’s comments section to defend his wife, calling the trolls “ignorant.‘

He wrote, “For those of you commenting on why @sunnyleone is not holding my daughter’s hand !!! She is 6 !!! She knows to walk and be safe, unlike my boys who are 3 and will run into the street !!!“

“Nisha is our everything,” Danial further added.