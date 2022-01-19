Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 12:13 am

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s auntie Ghada passes away

Bella Hadid Gigi Hadid

US supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s auntie Ghada Hadid passed away on Wednesday morning.

Previously, Ghada Hadid was suffering from a heart attack, covid-19, and pneumonia, she was then admitted into ICU.

This news was confirmed by Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid on Instagram.

Mohamed Hadid shared a photo of his sister and said, “My beautiful eldest sister passed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid)


He prayed for the deceased soul, saying “My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair.

“You have been a voice for peace. You left legacy @linahadid to fight for us all. We love you.”

Gigi and Bella also post status on Instagram and insisted the followers to pray for their auntie Ghada.

