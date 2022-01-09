Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee: WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, tweeted a video of herself dancing her heart out with her daughters Alisah and Renee Sen on Sunday evening. The former Miss Universe can be seen having a gala time with her girls as they flaunt their dance moves. The actress wears a blue hoodie with stars drawn on it, which she wears with white leggings. Her closeness with her girls, as well as their chemistry, adds to the video’s appeal.

“Don’t feel like working out?” she captioned it. No issue, let’s go dancing!! Pay attention to your heart, follow the beat, and move to your own beat!! (Cardio completed.) Alisah and Reneesen47, #mamaspride 😍❤️ Thank you for keeping me on my toes at all times!!!”

In November, Sushmita took a break. She had revealed that she had undergone surgery and that she was recovering. She had an Instagram Live on her birthday, during which she announced she had gotten a makeover and showcased her new hairstyle.

