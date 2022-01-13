Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:52 am

Sushmita Sen might have adopted a Baby Boy; See Photos

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made a public appearance with her two daughters and a baby boy.

The photos and the videos have raised rumors if the former Miss Universe has adopted a son after Renee and Alisah.

Resting the rumors the diva took to Twitter and shared a photo with the boy, who is her godson, she wrote, “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) ”

Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!😅❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) 🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/H4bwnPph7f

— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 13, 2022

