Sushmita Sen might have adopted a Baby Boy; See Photos

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made a public appearance with her two daughters and a baby boy.

The photos and the videos have raised rumors if the former Miss Universe has adopted a son after Renee and Alisah.

Resting the rumors the diva took to Twitter and shared a photo with the boy, who is her godson, she wrote, “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) ”

— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 13, 2022