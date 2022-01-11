Sussanne Khan Kissed by Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni After Testing Positive For Covid 19

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 07:45 pm

Sussanne Khan

Last night, Sussanne Khan tested positive for Covid-19. She took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the tenacious Omicron variant had finally invaded her immune system. “Last night, I tested positive. Please stay safe and take good care of yourself. This is a highly contagious one”, wrote Sussanne. “After dodging Covid-19 for two years, in the third year of 2022, I caught viral,” she captioned a photo of herself flexing her bicep in front of a mirror.

 

 

Sussanne Khan’s tweet received a response from her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, who wished her well and offered her loves. “You will be alright soon,” Arslan wrote.

Sussanne has been in the news for a long time because of her rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni, the brother of TV star Aly Goni. On Arslan Goni’s birthday, the two made their relationship official. She expressed her feelings on Instagram, captioning the photo, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday..” I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so richly deserve…a world filled with the brightest of smiles and the purest Love. You have the most wonderful energy I’ve ever encountered. #19thofdecember2021 (sic).” Shine brightest, limitless..#19thofdecember2021 (sic).” She also shared an adorable photo of herself holding Arslan.

