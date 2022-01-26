Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:09 am

Syra Yousuf caught on camera patting her fur baby

The stylish diva is winning hearts with performance in Sinf e Aahan. Image: Instagram

Actress Syra Yousuf shared a cute picture with her pet on Instagram that melt our hearts and left us all in awe.

The Sinf e Aahan actress could be seen patting a cute little pup in the snap.

The star looked like a stylish diva in ice blue elegant attire that she paired with silver heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Read more: Syra Yousuf talks about refusing a Hollywood movie

Candid on camera, playing with the fur baby, Syra Yousaf is all love and the fans are loving her for this much cuteness.

The star who joined the industry as a Video Jockey (VJ) is the current sensation of showbiz Pakistan as her performance in Sinf e Aahan has taken the breaths away of her fans.

The star has left us speechless with her acting prowess and the way she carried off her role as Arzo.

Being known for her elegant and humble personality, Syra Yousaf is one of the bankable artists in town.

Read more: Syra Yosuf, Sanam Saeed speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

She has given many hits to the industry including Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Ru Baru, Coke Kahani, Bilqees Kaur, Meray Dost Meray Yaar and a lot more.

