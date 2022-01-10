Syra Yousuf talks about refusing a Hollywood movie

Syra Yousuf is a model and actress from Pakistan. She is well-known for her starring parts in a number of popular television series. She began her professional career as a VJ for MTV Pakistan.

Yousuf has appeared in a number of TV shows and films. Her Instagram account has 1.6 million followers. She’s one of those actors who’s always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the crowd.

In a recent interview, Syra Yousuf has talked about rejecting a Hollywood film offer.

The Mera Naseeb star stated that she was offered to play the role of a mistress in a Hollywood movie, “When they sent me the script, the role was a little too bold,” revealed Syra. The diva is currently seen on screens in the drama serial, Sinf-e-Aahan co-starring multiple A-list colleagues. The serial is based on the theme of women empowerment and also stars Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan. The makers have also roped in Ali Rehman Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Usman Mukhtar, Asad Siddiqui and Asim Azhar as male leads.