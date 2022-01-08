Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bagha tests positive for COVID

Tanmay Vekaria, who stars in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has become a Covid-19 positive. The actor is well-known for his portrayal of Bagha in the show.

Tanmay Vekaria took to social media to disclose that despite following all of the Covid standards, he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He also advised everyone who had touch with him in the last several days to get tested.

He wrote in the post, “Hello all! Inspite of taking utmost care, I have been tested Covid-19 positive, requesting all who came in my close contact in last 2 – 3 days. Plz get tested for u n for the safety of ur loved ones….take care n stay safe plz.”

In the popular TV drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanmay Vekaria plays Bagha. He plays a naive and loyal employee at Gada Electronics, owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).