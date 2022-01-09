Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 09:15 am

Talk of The Town: Adnan Siddiqui becomes the first meme of 2021

Adnan Siddiqui

The first weekend of 2022 brought with it the first meme of the year featuring Adnan Siddiqui. The actor was present at the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi where he recorded himself joining in the process of destroying seized liquor and drugs. He posted the videos of the process along with a selfie he took where there was fire in the background, not knowing, that it would go on to become the biggest meme of the month. The selfie in front of the raging fire was picked up by Pakistani Twitter and even after a week, still continues being shared on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and even Whatsapp. From reflecting on life choices to running away from deadlines, the picture fits every situation one can think of.

Talking about the meme, the actor himself shared a good laugh with BOLD as thanked his parents and God for his existence to provide meme material to the world. The actor takes pride in being the first meme of the year as he elaborates on the reason for taking the picture, “the intent of the picture was not to show the mere fire behind me, I wanted to show people that I have burnt meth, ice and other intoxicants which are a poison for the youth.” Amused at the memes being made, the artist seemed pretty happy that he was a source of bringing laughter to people.

The actor commented that he did not have the slightest idea that the picture would go viral when he was uploading it, and well, that’s social media in a nutshell, you never know how people will react to the things you post!

 

