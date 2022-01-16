Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Bold Desk

16th Jan, 2022. 09:30 am

Talk of the town

town

Sang e Mah is making waves in town

Starring Nauman Ijaz, Atif Aslam, Sania Saeed, Hania Amir, Kubra Khan and Zaviyar Nauman, Sang-e-Mah’s first episode has made waves in the entertainment industry. Story revolving around the Pashtun custom ‘Ghagh’ in which man forces a marriage proposal on woman, the drama is catching more attention as the rock-star of the country Atif Aslam is seen on the screen after the movie BOL.

Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar to star in a crime-thriller

While crime thriller is a genre that not many dare to sign up for, especially when it comes to films, the acclaimed director Zaheeruddin Ahmed has roped in Ushna Shah and Usman Mukhtar for his next project. Currently seen in Parizaad, the starlet will be making her film debut playing the role of a cricketer and the Hum Kahahn Ke Sachay Thay star will be essaying the role of a police officer. This will be Mukhtar’s fourth feature film after Janaan, Parchi and the unreleased Umro Ayyar opposite Sanam Saeed.

Parizaad’s last episode to be screened in cinemas

Gone are the days when cinemas only screened 2 hour long movies, picking up on the new trend of screening popular dramas in cinemas, Parizaad’s last episode is all set to be shown in cinemas all across the country on January 22. The trend came into being after cinemas received an overwhelming response to Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode, recently the first episode to Sang-e-Mah was also screened in cinemas country-wide.

Mira Sethi, Hina Dilpazeer & Shamoon Abbasi to star in upcoming telefilm

Soaring high on the success Chupke Chupke bought him, Danish Nawaz is back in the director’s seat working on his new telefilm Ghapla. The project boasts of a stellar cast including the uber-talented Hina Dilpazeer, Chupke Chupke famed Mir Sethi, Shamoon Abbasi and Asad Malik who rose to fame playing Guru in Parizaad. Penned by Faseeh Bari Khan, Saife Hasan will also be lending his expertise to the telefilm.

Read More

8 hours ago
Alizeh Shah's injured head in latest PHOTO has left Fans Curious

Social media fans have expressed significant curiosity and alarm in response to...
9 hours ago
Minal Khan Opens up why she married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

KARACHI- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a celebrity couple, recently appeared...
9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan to work with Rajkumar Hirani for upcoming project

B-Town has been talking about the rumors of a meeting between Varun...
9 hours ago
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tag each other on Instagram

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have tagged each other on Instagram...
9 hours ago
Throwback: Salman Khan talks about Sushmita being rude to him

Salman Khan reminisced about his first meeting with Sushmita Sen, with whom...
10 hours ago
Ayeza Khan opts for a classic monotone look for her birthday

Ayeza Khan is focused on delivering tremendous style goals. On her birthday,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UAE Dirham to PKR
42 seconds ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
Haleji
16 mins ago
Haleji diaries

KARACHI: For a writer or a poet, nothing is comparable to the...
international projects
16 mins ago
Actors who made Pakistan proud

Pakistanis have been working in international projects since 1989 and like art...
umais
16 mins ago
Umaid Asif’s journey from teaching mathematics to becoming astute cricketer

After teaching mathematics to A Levels students, Umaid Asif used to rush...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600