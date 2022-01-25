Damon Albarn cited Taylor Swift as an example of a modern artist who hides behind ‘sound and attitude’. Composite: Rex/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has severely criticized Damon Albarn , lead singer of Blur and later of Gorillaz, on Twitter after the British musician created controversy and claimed that she “doesn’t write her own songs”.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” the American singer, 32, tweeted at Albarn. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Albarn was asked by an interviewer about Swift writing or co-writing all of her songs, to which he responded: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different from writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

He also associated Swift unfavorably with the dark-pop phenom Billie Eilish, whom he called “exceptional”.

Albarn later makes an apology on Twitter: “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”