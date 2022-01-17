‘The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown,’ says Sonakshi Sinha

In the midst of an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, affecting lives yet again, showbiz is not untouched either. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has a busy year ahead of her, is concerned about the crippling effect a third lockdown might have on the film business.

In light of the lockdown in India, the Dabangg starlet said, “Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can.”

“I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully we won’t have to move into a lockdown,” she added.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror-comedy Kakuda in the pipeline.