Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:15 pm

‘The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown,’ says Sonakshi Sinha

In the midst of an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, affecting lives yet again, showbiz is not untouched either. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has a busy year ahead of her, is concerned about the crippling effect a third lockdown might have on the film business.

In light of the lockdown in India, the Dabangg starlet said, “Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can.”

I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully we won’t have to move into a lockdown,” she added.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror-comedy Kakuda in the pipeline.

