23rd Jan, 2022. 09:50 am

The Fashionable Chemistry of Sheheryar Munawar

The actor is known for high fashion statement and bold photo shoots that just steal the style spotlight every time!

Mahira Khan

The actor and Mahira Khan were seen on the big screen for the first time as a duo in 7 Din Mohabbat In back in 2018. While both may be fashionistas in their own realms, together, they’re quite the style force to be reckoned with.

Pic1: The two show us how to nail matching florals when sporting a casual look.

Pic 2: Perfect for a daytime event, the duo dons minimalist fashion attire in a neutral palette.

Pic 3: While they may exude elegance on the runway, they know how to take it down a notch and rock street wear.

 

Maya Ali

Showcased falling in love in Parey Hut Love, Munawar and Maya Ali seem to raise the bar of fashion every time they’re on a runway or in a shoot since then.

Pic 1: Seen matching in a paled turquoise wedding attire embellished with intricate gold detailing, the two sure know how to make heads turn.

Pic 2: In this smart casual vibe, Maya dons a striped monochrome sari which screams contemporary whilst Munawar joins her in a classy steel blue suit.

Pic 3: Looking dapper as ever, the duo personify high fashion and elegance in this tailored to perfection suit and an off the shoulder lustrous red cocktail dress.

Syra Yousuf

While Syra Yousuf and Munawar first appeared in Project Ghazi, their fashion shoots since then have taken the industry by storm.

Pic 1: Brining a new take on the classic emerald green look, Syra wears an embroidered silhouette, paired with Munawar’s contrasting printed jacket.

Pic 2: The duo embodies royalty as Syra dons a classic sweetheart neckline chiffon gown and Munawar rocks a statement jacket adorned with ornate sequined details.

Pic 3: Adding flair to the common poolside attire, the couple radiates summer energy to the fullest in earthy tones and myriad of textures.

