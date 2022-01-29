Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:20 pm

The first episode of ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt caused a stir

Ahmed Ali Butt

First episode of Bacha Log Game Show

The first episode of “Bacha Log Game Show” aired on “Bol Entertainment” hosted by renowned Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt caused a stir.

Pakistan’s number one channel “Bol Entertainment” has launched its first show for children for the first time in history, maintaining the tradition of providing super hit programs for viewers.

Hosted by actor and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt, the program “Bacha Lok Game Show” aired on Bol Entertainment this evening at 5 pm which broke all records of popularity and got the attention of children.

This is not the first time that Bol Entertainment has launched a unique program.

However, the first episode of the first game show for children in the history of the country, “Bacha Lok Game Show”, caused a stir and in the program, the children were seen having a lot of fun with the host Ahmed Ali Butt.

With the launch of “Bacha Log Game Show”, all the questions in the minds of the people regarding this program were answered and they have not only watched the program live but also on social media they gave brilliant feedback. The program that started was well received.

It should be noted that “Bacha Log Game Show” hosted by actor Ahmed Ali Butt will be aired every Saturday at 5 pm only on Bol Entertainment.

