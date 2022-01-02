The good and the bad about Kahay Dil Jidhar

With an array of low reviews to its name even before the movie’s official release, Kahay Dil Jidhar was not off to a great start, further overshadowed by Spiderman’s blockbuster success. One heard all sorts of things ranging from “it seems a boring movie” to “the plot seems weak” or “it is going to be a big flop, don’t watch it.” After listening to all these comments from different people inside and outside the movie fraternity, I finally went to the premiere of the movie at Atrium Cinemas on December 23rd and realised how useless it was to listen to all the haters. The movie despite having had some lows, remained high on majority of its notes. Here’s what went down in my night out to watch Kahay Dil Jidhar –

The Good

As I entered, the hall was full of dignitaries and Junaid Khan, who plays the lead named Shehryar, had just ended his speech. Looking for a seat, I sat down and the movie started. A heavy manly voice and a powerful entry of SSP Sheryar echoed through the hall, inculcating a wave of whistling and clapping ovations. Maira Khan, another lead character which is played by Mansha Pasha, is a famous anchor and a daughter of a big shot corporate boss who has tight links with ministers and politicians.

The movie follows a back and forth between flashbacks of the past and the present, building a contextual narrative between the characters and how they seem to be all connected through a shared history. What I could gather was that a group of five friends studying in a university seem to be enjoying their lives to the fullest until things start to fall apart gradually when one of the friends, Sameer (played by Kamran Bari), starts hallucinating, threading the plot of him being a drug addict.

Not everything that glitters is gold, and their personal home lives seem to corroborate that statement. None of the friends seem to have a good relationship with their parents, be it Maira, Shehryar or Sameer, and consequently, they find solace in their friendships and live for each other. The coming of age factor weaved into their lives was an interesting perspective in a Pakistani film, where these characters grow up from a harmless University environment and come to realise the many anomalies of life’s reality. The main cause of Sameer’s sudden disconnection from his mother, who is serving in the Anti-Narcotics Force, his friends and life seemed to be inter connected on a larger overarching tether of corruption amidst the adults in their lives.

When it comes to acting, the transformation of all characters from their university days to entering professional careers was something noteworthy. From physical appearances to their way of talking, the change was laudable and kudos to the actors for carrying it so well.

The way Junaid Khan transformed from a student to a completely different pumped up police officer deserved a standing ovation. He aced the character; from a non-serious and childish student, to a mature and responsible adult showed a stark contrast and highlighted his acting abilities. Even the physically demanding stunts were done by Junaid on his own, right from the get go where he enters punching goons left and right.

Mansha looked her best in the movie, and ranging from her body language to dialogue delivery, she outshone herself. Dino Ali played the unforgettable character of that one friend who is almost in every group, who always wants to study and tries to stay away from unnecessary drama. One of his scenes in the movie is super hilarious where he dresses up like a female police officer to get an entry in a female hostel along with Sameer and Shehryar.

When it comes to the score and the soundtrack, the movie had the perfect shadi song, the best party song, and lead up to several great friendship songs and tracks for every moment in one’s life. It served as a breather from the thick plot of wicked politicians and corruption in the movie. After a long time, such a Pakistani movie has come which delivered proper songs to suit every theme and keep the audiences entertained.

The bad

Critics are never satisfied with whatever they watch and that is valid, since more often than not, they serve as the critical taste makers of our industry. And whilst KDJ gave a breath of fresh air when it comes to themes and movie plotlines, tackling on big issues, it falls a little short in execution. We got to see a new face in the movie, shouldered by Roma Michael, who donned beautiful dresses and was somewhat the center of attention. There is no doubt about her acting skills but I wish she was offered something more substantial in the movie.

The script was good, and it could have been even better if it was more refined that could keep the viewers engaged. One thing’s for certain; the Pakistan Cinema couldn’t have a more looser grip on culminating two different timelines in a single movie as it does right now. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all in for the industry going forward with more experimentation in their cinematography and creative direction, but KDJ choppy cuts as it zips back and forth between timelines was confusing, and felt a little jarring for an audience to connect to.

Not only that, but KDJ talked a big game for its many story elements like drug abuse, but it ultimately failed to walk the walk when the time came. While the issues it highlights are extremely important and it makes me so pleased that a production decided to tackle such topics, the movie unfortunately shied away from the extremities that such conditions have and the toll it takes on individuals. It ended up being a subplot for the movie even though the film touted it as their unique selling point, and I think that is what disappointed me the most in the end. Someday, I would love to see a take on drug abuse done through the lens of someone previously affected by it, who can portray the intricate realities of it all.

The gist being, while Kahay Dil Jidhar is a well-constructed story that can be commended on its efforts to deliver a message against corruption and drugs, at the end of the day, the confusing timelines, the visual disparity between themes and colour palettes, and the general lack of a hot take on prevalent issues, leaves a viewer unsatisfied. That being said, the acting prowess of the cast and the tidbits of humour, along with a fresh step into tabooed topics, make it worth the watch despite its shortcomings and keeps one entertained.