21st Jan, 2022. 12:47 pm

The hijabi rapper behind Coke Studio’s ‘Kana Yaari’

Kana Yaari

The Hijabi rapper Eva B

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night, including new potential vocalists, including up-and-coming hijabi rapper Eva B.

Kana Yaari, a Balochi pop song, was an instant hit with the audience, promising a slew of other songs throughout the season. Kaifi Khalil was the primary vocalist on the track, and Abdul Wahab Bugti played the Tambura.

In an earlier interview with Patari, Eva B highlighted the meaning behind her name.

“Eva B under the aforementioned pseudonym where Eva is a tribute to the first woman on Earth, Eve, like the latter she too is a first in the female rapping community in the country. The added letter B is a nod to her Baloch identity,” explained the outlet in a 2021 interview.

In a recent interview with Coke Studio, the rapper revealed that after hearing an Eminem song, she was instantly drawn to rap music.

“I was blown away and fascinated by what I had heard. I went on to ask my friends what this music is really about. I never thought that music could be like this,” confessed the rapper.

