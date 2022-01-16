Just like you wouldn’t joke around in A Nightmare On Elm Street, be serious in Beverly Hills Cop or go defensive in The Terminator franchises, you wouldn’t try to insert ‘comedy’ into The Matrix series. The latest film in the super-successful franchise hurts it, instead of introducing it to a new audience, and the makers must be blamed for that.

It seemed that director Lana Wachowski (formerly Larry Wachowski) had a change of heart and mind, besides an alteration in name and gender. She singlehandedly destroyed The Matrix with her non-serious attitude, and although the title says, ‘resurrection’, it is nowhere near one. It is more of humiliation because what was penned as a sequel comes out more like a spoof. There are people out there who feel that she gave her best to The Matrix Resurrections but when you try too hard, you lose focus and that was the problem with the latest addition in the Matrix series.

The Matrix Resurrections revolves around Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) who is an award-winning computer programmer and has created many video games including The Matrix. However, there comes a time when he realises that there is more to his creation than meets the eye, Anderson aka Neo revisits the ‘real world’ to find out more about himself, and meets a modified Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Bugs (Jessica Henwick) besides others. How his interactions help save his former world, friends, and his love Trinity is what The Matrix Resurrections is all about.

Will he be able to repeat his heroics and save the world? Or will he be too late? That’s for the audience to find out. However, one thing is certain, the makers were too late to ‘resurrect’ the franchise. Not only did it come ten years too late (it should have been made and released in 2013, before John Wick), it was overshadowed by Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office. Even if there was no ‘Spider-Man’ around, the way the writers, the producers, and the director made fun of the original trilogy was such a turn-off that most ardent fans might even disassociate themselves from the series.

Just imagine, there was an angle where the ‘Warner Bros.’ wanted to make a new Matrix that led to a bunch of losers discussing The Matrix and its sequels in front of Neo as if it was a successful game franchise, and the life Neo had nightmares about was a lie. If you can imagine this scenario without getting angry, then this film is for you. Otherwise, join the long list of those Matrix enthusiasts who want to know what the makers were smoking!

Also, what put off the viewers was protagonist Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ look in a movie where he was supposed to be Neo. It is true that Mr. Anderson might have aged, but for the fans of The Matrix, Neo is different from the guy who went mad after his dog was murdered. KR’s appearance could have been altered, his beard could have been trimmed, or his hair could have been shortened, but since the makers didn’t go for it, the audience didn’t buy it. For a Neo who, back in the day, reminded the viewers of Clint Eastwood, had that ingredient missing here!

Yes, it was great to see Carrie-Anne Moss returning to play Trinity, as anyone else wouldn’t have been acceptable to the fans, but she could have been digitally de-aged. That would have benefitted the film, and even saved it from humiliation, but then it would have been a big ask since Priyanka Chopra Jonas was there to ruin it all. What Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe asked PC’s Sati is exactly what the audience wanted to ask her – ‘You knew what happened to him and didn’t tell me!’. It seemed that her character was inserted in the script afterward, just to please her fans. Otherwise, any actress of Indian origin (who can act well and has a good reputation internationally) could have been cast in that role.

Performances aside, the makers also couldn’t understand the audience or cared about their expectations from the movie. They thought that the people who had lived, breathed, and watched Matrix multiple times might have forgotten the franchise and tried to link the three films with the latest one. Their attempt to do so fell flat as it ended up stretching the viewing time of the movie, as well as irritating the audience. Everyone who saw the trailer knew Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was the new Morpheus, and that Jonathan Goff might be a relative of Agent Smith. Yes, Neil Patrick Harris’s role wasn’t revealed much, but by the time ‘the great reveal’ arrived, it was too late for the audience and the film.

One question that will continue to bother the fans of the trilogy is: Was watching the original Matrix and its sequels a waste of time or was this one extremely bad? The answer to that question is simple, and adding The Matrix Resurrections to the classic trilogy was a bad idea. When Neo and Trinity interacted after a gap of twenty years, it seemed as if two teenagers, for instance, Peter Parker and MJ, were chatting, instead of two mature adults having a conversation. Also, a lot of comedy elements were introduced in what was usually a dark territory for no rhyme or reason. Did that hurt the fourth film in the franchise? – most definitely. Will it be able to ‘resurrect’ after becoming a colossal disappointment – seems unlikely.