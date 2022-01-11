The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon renewed for the third season

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been renewed by Apple TV Plus for the third season.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative,” said the Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt.

The Morning Show is based on the world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

The second season was released in September 2021, saw ‘The Morning Show’ team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in mutability, where individuality is the whole thing and the abyss between who we extant as and who we really come into play.

The series also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.