The Psychedelic Prodigy of Our Era

Unfiltered and always true to form, this woman has done it all; a transformative discography that has peaked the charts several times, numerous accolades including a Billboard Music Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, amongst many nominations for the Grammys, and several viral hits on TikTok including the famed “Say So” track that went on to become platinum around the world. She reigns on social media as the ‘it e-girl’ whilst her aesthetics in the music world and the fashion world remain unparalleled. Everything Doja Cat does can be deemed as bizarre and revolutionary at the same time, like the time she walked onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards with a chair on her head, literally. Or the time she dropped a novelty song about being a cow.

Discovered by a record label at the age of 17, Amala Dlamini aka Doja Cat released her first studio album, Amala, in 2018, though it didn’t quite pick up speed until the infamous Mooo! Video. This particular meme-driven song could be pinpointed as the origin of her stardom, where the singer could be seen wearing a cow print crop top and simultaneously dropping bars about being a cow, especially hilarious when contrasted with lyrics like “I’m not a cat, I don’t say meow,” then chowing down on a burger before dancing in a denim bikini top and jean shorts. Popular artists like Chance the Rapper and Katy Perry praised the unworldly and intelligibly quirky homemade music video that went on to become one of the most viral contributions on the internet. The artist capitalised on her instantaneous success and released a deluxe version of her debut album, Amala.

After that, her music trajectory has been nothing short of a smooth-sailing successful venture. In a very short time, the artist collaborated with some of the biggest names in the pop-culture world including Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, Sza, The Weeknd, and Tyga. Her genre-bending style incorporated elements of R&B, hip hop, pop, rap, and psychedelic music. Every centennial in this era knows of the intoxicatingly alluring ensemble of Doja Cat.

How did she do it? It’s pretty simple. The woman knows how to rap. Her tracks like “Rules” and “Cookie Jar” prove how capable she is of being completely herself and still drop top-tier bars. Her versatility in music is what sets her apart from other artists and deems her worthy of the fame she’s garnered in such a short amount of time. The rapper-slash-singer has fun with her music and doesn’t stick to one genre.

Even despite her diverse body of work, Doja’s music is almost instantly recognizable. Her timeless intuitivity allows her to stay on-brand in every track. Often compared to the current queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, who is also one of Doja’s influences, the budding artist has cited many other inspirations ranging from Gwen Stefani and Rihanna to D’Angelo and Aesop Rock. Effectively combining an assortment of different genres and artists to culminate her own distinct vibe, Doja Cat is an exceptional new-age force of prodigious music.

She partakes in her music’s production very closely, often serving some conceptually strong and aesthetically vivid videos paired with lyrical compositions that touch upon several relevant contexts like love, lust, sex, femininity, and breakups. Her album, Planet Her, is a genre-gasm on its own feat and that feels fully her own. She stays strong-headed in her collaboration with a vocally powerful artist like Ariana Grande on the track “I Don’t Do Drugs,” effortlessly matching her co-performer’s energy. Another song from the same album, “Kiss Me More,” was titled “a big pop juggernaut for the world.” Featuring an all-pink extra-terrestrial fantasy with complex costuming and elusive dancing, the song relayed ideas of female agency when it comes to pleasure and sex. Get Into It (Yuh) is also a strong contender from Planet Her, showcasing a vibe-heavy rap fire that is classic Doja, where the artist name-drops Nicki, paying homage to the many influences of hers one would pick up on when listening to the album.

The artist has a few other talents up her sleeve. Before making her way into the music business, Doja dabbled in a variety of dance styles. “I was taking ballet, tap and jazz. I stayed a lot in Malibu and surfed in a surf camp for years around that time,” the singer spoke of her life as a teenager in Los Angeles. “Around the age of eleven-and-a-half, I started to take up break dancing. I danced in a crew and competed around Los Angeles in organized underground cypher/battles.” The artist never fails to surprise her devoted audiences with impeccable stage performances and her upbeat energy. The cultural capital that Doja holds is also intrinsically tied to the social media app TikTok, a platform that has become a very important player in the music industry and can organically provide every artist with the chance of being listened to by millions.

In an era where artists are continually switching up through their album cycles, the artist has mastered the art of amalgamating old school techniques with new school reforms, effortlessly reigning over the ever-evolving music industry.