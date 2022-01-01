The Royal staff is not ready to stand up to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has always been the talk of the Royal town and not for good reasons. Now there is another news for the royal member. Which states that the senior staffs are apparently “too afraid” to speak up to Prince Andrew because of his “impunity.”

Rebecca English, a royal journalist makes this assertion in her new story for a private channel.

“Buckingham Palace’sleepwalked’ into the Prince Andrew situation. It was said last night, and has been paralyzed with confusion over how to handle things,” she wrote.

Senior royal insiders claimed the duke worked with ‘impunity’ as a member of the Royal Family because servants were too afraid to speak out against him.”

This revelation comes after an expert commented on Prince Andrew’s possibilities of returning to public life and stated how the existing “public impression” has no possibility of changing, even if the Duke wins the lawsuit he is facing.

