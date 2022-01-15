Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 06:26 pm

The teaser for Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat starring Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt is out now

The first look of Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat is out. And it gives us a taste of what the story promises to be — “a tale of envy and love.”

The teaser shows the main characters arriving in their cars for what appears to be a wedding, lit up with fairy lights. The contrast between the two couples — Butt and Mani, and Noor Hassan Rizvi and Aiza Awan — appears to define their personalities and provides a glimpse into the plot.

 

Butt released the first look on Instagram and received positive feedback from his wife Aiman Khan, sister-in-law Minal Khan, and Sana Shahnawaz, one of the show’s producers.

Supporting her husband, Aiman too shared the teaser on her insta story

Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat, produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun, Shahzad Nasib, and Shahnawaz, appears to contrast the two spouses in terms of riches and attitude. Rizvi enters in a vintage automobile with Awan and flaunts his wealth by handing over a substantial payment to the bridal party at the entrance point. Then go away arm in arm with Awan and a smile on his face. Butt, on the other side, enters in a more modest automobile with Mani, violently kicks Rizvi’s car, yells at the entourage, and storms off, leaving a distraught Mani behind.

With these four performers, the drama is directed by Syed Ali Raza Usama and written by Seema Munaf. The release date of the drama is not yet known. And with the amazing assemble it appears to have left viewers wanting more.

