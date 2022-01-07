Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:26 pm

Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.

Throwback when the glam actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.

Also checkLet’s meet the doppelgänger of Alizeh Shah

Check Her Viral video:

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Shah’s made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
1 day ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
1 day ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
1 day ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil....
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
4 mins ago
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
BOL House
9 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
13 mins ago
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600