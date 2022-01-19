Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 05:43 pm

Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.

Throwback when the actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Have a Look:

