Throwback Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021

From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021

TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah and Alizeh, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, Here are some dance videos of Alizeh Shah and Hareem Shah that rocked the internet in 2021.

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s swiftly establishing herself as a household name. Alizeh Shah, sometimes known as “the girl next door,” has had a lot of success in a short period of time.