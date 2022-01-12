Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:12 pm

Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah

TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah in 2021

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. She has 3.9M following on her Instagram account.

Attractive a beautiful ivory gown, Alizeh Shah and legendary singer Shazia Manzoor showcased killer dance moves and unmatchable energy whilst setting the ramp on fire.

Have a Look!

Read More

22 mins ago
Mira Rajput shows how a holiday with kids begins and ends

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, showed her fans how her...
30 mins ago
Yami Gautam claims that marrying Aditya has more benefits

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been married for over six months....
38 mins ago
Ranveer Singh desires to get lost in wife Deepika's hair, see reaction!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their social media Affection,...
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah Spotted with HUGE Amount of MONEY

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which...
2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities were spotted with love bites

Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities were spotted with love bites...
2 hours ago
What Ranveer Kapoor Commented on On Deepika Padukone's Selfie?

Deepika Padukone's face is capable of launching a thousand ships. So we...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Malika Arora
5 mins ago
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor part ways after four years of relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Alaika Arora are rumoured to be splitting up. According...
Saboor Aly
9 mins ago
Check out funny memes with Ahad attending Saboor Aly’s wedding

In Pakistan's entertainment business, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are a...
coins
16 mins ago
Govt to issue commemorative coin on UET Lahore 100th anniversary

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin...
Ali Zafar
16 mins ago
Ali Zafar and Gul Panra’s song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ crosses 52m views on YouTube in three months

Since its debut in September 2021, Ali Zafar's first Pashto song has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600