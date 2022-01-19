Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 08:56 pm

Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video goes viral

Alizeh Shah

TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah in 2021

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. She has 3.9M following on her Instagram account.

Adorning a beautiful ivory gown, Alizeh Shah and legendary singer Shazia Manzoor showcased killer dance moves and unmatchable energy whilst setting the ramp on fire.

Also checkThrowback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Have a look!

 

