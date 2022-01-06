Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:52 am

THROWBACK: Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir

THROWBACK: Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet again set the internet on fire with her sizzling picture wearing a strapless gown, which immediately catches the eye of netizens and goes viral.

Turning to Instagram, the Dilruba actress posted her monochromatic picture and left her fans stunned with her new bold look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

On the work front, Hania will be seen in the upcoming drama serial Sang-e-Mah along with Nauman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Kubra Khan, Atif Aslam. and in Mere Hamsafar with Farhan Saeed.

Read More

7 mins ago
THROWBACK: Saboor Aly’s dance video breaks the internet

Saboor Aly, the Lollywood diva, has responded to the viral video and...
13 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao warns his followers about a fraudster using his name

Versatile actor of Bollywood Rajkummar Rao has cautioned his fans and friends...
20 mins ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set internet ablaze with their dance moves on Mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
20 mins ago
Gal Gadot role as Cleopatra will be 'sexy' yet 'strategic' 

American actress Gal Gadot is speaking out about her character as Cleopatra...
29 mins ago
THROWBACK: Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Saboor Aly Goes Viral

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for herself...
37 mins ago
Throwback to when AR Rahman dismissed Ismail Darbar's accusations of ‘buying’ Oscars

The music director Ismail Darbar in 2011 created a massive debate where...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew seeking to 'pay his way' out of the Virginia Guiffre lawsuit
6 mins ago
Prince Andrew seeking to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre lawsuit

According to the experts, Prince Andrew is attempting to "pay his way...
Saboor Aly
7 mins ago
THROWBACK: Saboor Aly’s dance video breaks the internet

Saboor Aly, the Lollywood diva, has responded to the viral video and...
Kenyan president meets with Chinese state councillor
9 mins ago
Kenyan president meets with Chinese state councillor

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday...
Abid Ali
12 mins ago
Abid Ali has been granted permission to travel from Karachi to Lahore

Abid Ali, the Pakistan cricket team's Test opener, received permission to travel...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600