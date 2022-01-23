Throwback: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in Car, goes viral

TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, and is mostly known for her involvements in political parties had updated a video in a car while driving which went viral on social media.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has also shared a video on her Instagram in a car while en route.

“On my way” she captions the post.

Take a look:

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress came under criticism due to her bold dressing choices and dance videos.