Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:24 am

Throwback: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in Car, goes viral

Hareem Shah Alizeh Shah

TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, and is mostly known for her involvements in political parties had updated a video in a car while driving which went viral on social media.

Have a look:

 

On the other hand, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has also shared a video on her Instagram in a car while en route.

“On my way” she captions the post.

Take a look:

 

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress came under criticism due to her bold dressing choices and dance videos.

Read More

4 hours ago
Did you know Kate Middleton's birthday earrings price?

The cost of Kate Middleton's pearl earrings for her 40th birthday photographs...
4 hours ago
Iqra Aziz give permission to Yasir Hussain for second marriage?

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is happily married to his beautiful wife,...
5 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Planned To Live Together Before Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has decided to...
5 hours ago
Hania Aamir channels her glamour in embellished outfits

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of the Pakistan showbiz industry, has once...
5 hours ago
In this hilarious video, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner channel their inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have obviously kept up! On January 22,...
5 hours ago
Bella Hadid says she stopped drinking because she felt she couldn't 'control' herself.

In an interview with InStyle, the model and entrepreneur, Bella Hadid , stated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shahid Afridi
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators released their PSL 2022 anthem, which ft. Ushna Shah and Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem for the upcoming...
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 
3 hours ago
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 

ISLAMABAD, Muzaffar Khan, a rising Pakistani boxer, knocked out his Afghan opponent...
Sarfaraz Ahmed
3 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed: I enjoy healthy competition with Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's former captain, has dismissed reports of a...
Amar Khan
3 hours ago
Amar Khan, Meera and Ahsan Khan’s Killer Dance Moves Sets the Internet on fire

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were hosted in Turkey, and some...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement