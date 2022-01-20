Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 05:45 pm

Throwback: Hareem Shah’s Killer dance move Sets the Internet on Fire

Hareem Shah

THROWBACK: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch

Hareem Shah, a controversial TikToker and social media celebrity, has gone viral with a throwback dancing video.

Throwback when Hareem turned to Instagram to share a video of herself. She was dancing in the hotel room and showering money on herself in the video.

The song is also sung by Hareem Shah and can be heard as background music in the video.

Have a look:

Have a look at Hareem Shah’s Swimming Video!

 

