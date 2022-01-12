Throwback: Hrithik Roshan sings Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Mika Singh

There was a time when Bollywood was controlled by the Khans—Hrithik Roshan’s debut came as a norm breaker after his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai hit the big screens.

The film’s song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” introducing Hrithik’s paired with outstanding dance moves found many Bollywood critics labelled Hrithik as the new legend.

The actor sang “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” with Mika Singh at a New Year’s party in 2021. Mika had shared the video with the caption, “Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @itszayedkhan @karanbawa and @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you Kuku Bawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)



Mika shared another picture of himself and Hrithik, and captioned, “Bringing in the New year with my bro @hrithikroshan.”

In the video, Hrithik Roshan is seen performing the steps of “Ek Pal Ka Jeena”.

Hrithik Roshan last appeared on the screens in the film War. He has Vikram Vedha, Krrish 4, and Fighter in the pipeline to be released in 2022.