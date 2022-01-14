Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 01:36 am

Throwback – Jacqueline Fernandez’s Sizzling photos prove why she’s Bollywood’s hottest ladies ever

Jacqueline Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has left fans gasping for breath!

Jacqueline Fernandez

Since her Bollywood debut in 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez has gone a long way. With her acting skills and attractive smile, the actress won millions of hearts in no time. Jacqueline has shown herself in the profession time and time again, and she is one of B-hottest town’s females. There were other occasions when Jacqueline turned heads by going topless, and we couldn’t take our gaze away from her.

Jacqueline Fernandez raises the oomph quotient

This picture of Jacqueline is a treat to eyes. Well, it is should be a crime to look this HOT!

Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature soaring

Jacqueline is the epitome of hotness.

Jacqueline Fernandez sets the internet on fire

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline turned out to be a visual treat for her fans, isn’t it?

Jacqueline Fernandez turned muse for the photographer

Jacqueline Fernandez

In this picture, Jacqueline flaunted her long wavy tresses and grabbed attention for her well-toned body.

Read More

41 mins ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan's showbiz industry,...
48 mins ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Recent BOLD Photoshoot

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
52 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor is the second love of Mira Rajput

It's all due to Shahid Kapoor that there's a lot of love...
57 mins ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a 'secret' video call with Kate Middleton

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family is...
60 mins ago
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra recalls the time when she was asked about Oscar Noms

Priyanka Chopra, recently featured as the cover girl for Vanity Fair, in an...
1 hour ago
'Scream' returns to satirize new 'golden era' of horror

Twenty-five years ago, "Scream" -- starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox --...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Preity Zinta
18 mins ago
Preity Zinta shares a cute picture of her life as a Mother

Preity Zinta is savoring motherhood's magic. In November of last year, the...
Aamir Liaquat Hussain
25 mins ago
Did Aamir Liaquat slap the girl in a live show?

In Pakistan's most popular program 'BOL House', the girl tried to insult...
Nia Sharma
39 mins ago
Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora helped Nia Sharma nail the item song, Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is unquestionably the most striking and sexy actress in the...
Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai
41 mins ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan's showbiz industry,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600