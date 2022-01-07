Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 06:35 pm

Throwback: Jannat Mirza’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire

Jannat Mirza

Throwback when Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, reached 15 million followers on Tik Tok, She has 3m followers on her Instagram account. The TikTok star has a reputation of enthralling millions of admirers by continually engaging them by posting images from her professional and personal life.

TikTok star had shared a dance video on her Instagram account, in which she danced without caring that she was being recorded. Jannat Mirza, a social media celebrity, is currently in Deosai National Park Skardu.

Have a look!

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
2 days ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
2 days ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Pak Army engaged in Gawadar relief efforts since 96 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army, Navy and FC troops are busy in rescue and...
6 mins ago
Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19...
Oppo A54
8 mins ago
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
10 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Price in UAE on, 7th Jan 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (7, Jan 2022) today 24...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600