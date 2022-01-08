Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm

Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their engagement. PHOTO: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ video from their Diwali puja at home is going viral on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)


Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a yellow saree and Nick is seen donning behind her in a white kurta and pajama.

Priyanka is seen carrying out puja with their American chef Sami Udell. Fans have praised Priyanka for following the Hindu services dutifully even outside India.

Her followers are happy that she comprised her chef while carrying out the puja at her residence.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ admirers have addressed the couple for their pureness and minimalism.

However, the couple was in the spotlight for months, for the Priyanka and Nick alleged separation, pregnancy rumors, and much more.

