THROWBACK: Saboor Aly’s dance video breaks the internet

Saboor Aly, the Lollywood diva, has responded to the viral video and false rumours about her passionate confrontation with fiance Ali Ansari at the latter’s sister Mariam’s wedding that have been circulating on the internet.

To clear the matter, the Fitrat actor took to Instagram stories to criticise the outlets and people who had recorded the pair without their knowledge.

While the paparazzi were filming the tape, the 26-year-old actress disclosed what she and the Rang Mahal star were truly talking about.

“This serious talk was actually about how uncomfortable it was me and Ali to have someone record us without our permission, but we still had a great time! Thank you so much for your kindness and concern!”

For the uninitiated, a video of Saboor and Ali engaged in a’serious’ discussion began sweeping the internet. The video was taken from Mariam Ansari’s shendi, which belongs to Ansari’s sister.