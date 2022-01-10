THROWBACK: Sajal Aly’s Sizzling Dance Video Sets the Internet on Fire

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which took place wowed Pakistani celebrity fans and followers. Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly have a close friendship with the man of the hour.

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at a recent wedding. The viral dance video is making rounds on social media showing Sajal Aly dancing and radiating some cool energy.

Moreover, other celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Ali also joined in to dance at recent Mehendi function and the short video clips have won millions of hearts.

The groom and his guests appeared to be equally enthralled by the event. And it seems that Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly, in particular, had shattered the dance floor. Social media is awash with photos and videos from the event. Did you know that Saboor and Yasir Hussain collaborated on a song?

Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly dance videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YT Gupshup (@ytgupshup)

While all of the celebs were stunning, it was their dance that drew the attention of the internet. On social media, there are a slew of videos from the Mehendi celebration. Everything looked amazing, from Saboor’s dance with Yasir Hussain to all the celebs freestyling.

Fans have been fawning over the dance video, which has gone viral on social media sites.

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir breaking up are still circulating.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who married in March 2020, are a popular couple who have wowed fans with their on-screen and off-screen connection.

Despite not being active on social media, the couple had a magnificent destination wedding in Abu Dhabi and has been in the spotlight since then. When Sajal Aly was promoting Khel Khel Mein with her co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, rumors about the couple’s split began to circulate.

During the film’s promotion, Sajal’s husband was nowhere to be found, and he did not attend the premiere. Ahad’s family also did not attend the premiere.

Sajal Aly responded to the paparazzi who inquired about her husband’s absence during her promotional trip for Khel Khel Mein.

When asked why Ahad didn’t attend the premiere, Sajal said:

“Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here.”

Fans were not convinced by the actress’ response, especially since Ahad was seen at a party in Karachi around the same time.