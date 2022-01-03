Throwback: See what Katrina Kaif has been upto in Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus pretty much summed up our lives for good, the virus not only affected us emotionally but physically and financially as well.
Bollywood celebs are also humans they suffered as much as we all did in the pandemic lockdown that locked the entire world.
Here is a throwback of what Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif has been up to for the lockdown period:
Katrina also shared a video where she was seen sweeping the house. She captioned the video as: “Day 21 🔐-One day at a time guys…….we all gotta do our part 🧹…….. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated 🪑 Gotta mix it up ….. this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome”.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Emily in Paris Season 3: The most awaited series on Netflix
Emily in Paris is a Darren Star creation and Netflix's Original romantic...
Sania Mirza shares stunning look on Instagram
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis star, is known for sharing her stunning...
‘Spider-Man’ striking the box office into 2022
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ has entered the year 2022 Hollywood box-office with...
Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire
Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating each other: report
American rapper Kanye West and American actress Julia Fox are enjoying a...