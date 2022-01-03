Throwback: See what Katrina Kaif has been upto in Coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus pretty much summed up our lives for good, the virus not only affected us emotionally but physically and financially as well.

Bollywood celebs are also humans they suffered as much as we all did in the pandemic lockdown that locked the entire world.

Here is a throwback of what Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif has been up to for the lockdown period:

Katrina also shared a video where she was seen sweeping the house. She captioned the video as: “Day 21 🔐-One day at a time guys…….we all gotta do our part 🧹…….. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated 🪑 Gotta mix it up ….. this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome”.