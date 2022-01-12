Throwback: Sushmita Sen talks about almost marrying the wrong person

Actor Sushmita Sen in an old appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal originally appeared the show in the year 1997, she spoke about how she has been shaped by the relationships in her life–be it with men, women, or children–and the feelings she was left with after failed romantic bonds.

She was asked about the question about having ‘loved and lost many times’, she replied: “The more relationships you have, the more you grow in relation too.”

She did not mention any names or talk about the people she dated, but she said, “I am so grateful to have such wonderful people in my life, who have left at the right time for me to grow”, “They’re all such amazing people, amazing men, and so wrong for me!”

The ‘must mahol mai jenay de’ actress also talked about almost marrying the wrong person ‘two or three times, “I’ve been very lucky. There have been time when I could have made a mistake, but something, somewhere has gone wrong, and told me in no uncertain words that ‘this is wrong, this will not work out’. And then, with as much dignity left, I have managed to walk away from it.”

She concluded by saying, “Celebrating yourself has to come from you first. Why wait for somebody else to celebrate you?”

Sushmita recently announced her breakup with long time boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl. She wrote in an Instagram post, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”