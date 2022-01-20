Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 09:41 pm

Throwback Thursday: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.9Million follower’s on her Instagram.

She has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which promptly gets the attention of netizens and it gets viral. Shah’s surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more famous day by day.

In the viral video, Alizeh can be seen black strapless gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUM Style Awards (@humstyleawards)

Alizeh Shah

 

 

Alizeh Shah never disappointed with her style choices and continues to give significant design motivation through her outfits.

Social media star and stunning personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

