07th Jan, 2022. 12:57 am

Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

Alizeh Shah, one of Pakistan’s rising young actress, made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at HSY.

In the viral video, Alizeh can be seen black strapless gown. The video went viral on the internet.

 

 

 

On the work front, Alizeh will be seen in an upcoming drama serial Bebasi along with Ali Rehman. She had also worked in a number of Pakistani drama serials such as Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Tana Bana, and many more.

Alizeh Shah never failed to impress with her sartorial choices and keeps on giving major fashion inspiration through her outfits. Alizeh sets major winter fashion goals.

Social media sensation and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

 

