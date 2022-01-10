Throwback Video: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her alleged relationship with conman

Since her name surfaced in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez has been missing in action.

Trolls are attacking Jacqueline for her supposed association with the conman after an old video of her becomes popular on social media.

A fan page captioned an old video of Jacqueline Fernandez on an Instagram account with her name as a hashtag. It’s old footage of the actress, and she’s wearing a stunning red satin gown with her typical wavy hair and cosmetics.

Netizens started trolling her for the continuing Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy and a user commented, “Even her bodyguard looks better then sukesh 🤣.”

Another user commented, “Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe 😍😍😍😍.” A third user commented, “Sukesh kidhar hai bhai… Nahi dik Raha 😂.” A fourth user commented, “Suku suku tera😂😂.”