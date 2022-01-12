Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 01:04 am

Throwback Video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food GOES VIRAL

Katrina Kaif

A throwback video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food has gone viral.

In these viral videos, Katrina Kaif is seen washing dishes in the kitchen, cooking food and sweeping the house.

 

 

Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif has something new to offer being isolated amidst COVID 19 outbreak.

Katrina Kaif shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen washing dishes.

The actress, in the video, explained that staff practicing self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, just like everyone else.

Not only is Katrina filling the gap, she is also teaching her fans the right way to wash dishes.

“Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina’s sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial,” Katrina said in the video.

The actress added, “First, I was deciding… should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, and then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it. Lather all of them and put them back here and then rinse them all.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote: “Really makes you appreciate all the help we have at home.” She added the hashtags #socialdistancing #staysafe and #helpoutathome.

 

The wedding of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has gone viral on social media. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding took place one month ago. Vicky and Katrina shared lovely photos on the one-month anniversary of their wedding, wishing each other well. Fans have been sharing incredible photos and videos of the couple one by one since then. Videos of Katrina Kaif doing housework and photographs of Vicky Kaushal eating butter parathas have gone viral from this episode.

