THROWBACK VIDEO: Saba Qamar Killer Dance Moves In Car Breaks Internet

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has landed into hot water after her dance video goes viral on different social media platforms.

The Baaghi actress could be seen dancing in the car on a famous Punjabi track “Yeah Baby” by Garry Sandhu.

Saba, however, showed her belly dance skills while sitting at the back of her car, wearing all-black clothes paired with black sunglasses.

The viral video has got Saba into hot water as none of the netizens expected her to see her like that.

Watch the video:

Saba Qamar earlier posted her pictures on social media which made her fans crazy have a look!