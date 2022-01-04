Throwback: When Danish Taimoor revealed how he proposed Ayeza Khan on Orkut

One of Pakistan’s most loved celebrity couples Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have been married for seven years and since then, the couple never failed to impress their fans with their ultimate couple goals.

In an earlier interview, Danish Taimoor had a detailed discussion about how he met, proposed and ended up with the love of his life, Ayeza Khan.

Here we have gathered some good old details to recall the good memories of everyone’s favourite couple.

Danish Taimoor had confessed that Ayeza was the only lady he did not flirt with.

He went on to say that he never requested her to date him, nor did he ever ask her out, in fact, he met her mother before even seeing her. “The first thing I did was propose her for marriage. Before Facebook there was Orkut, and that’s where I started speaking to her. She was a big fan of mine, which initially led to an argument.”

H further delved into a discussion about how he and Khan ended up together.

“She complimented our serial while revealing how big of a fan she was of mine, so I thought, this is a really nice woman and she should be in my house after marriage. Then I asked her if she wanted to marry me, but she refused to believe it.”

The Deewangi actor said he then told her he will come over and meet her mother if possible, “So before meeting her, I ended up meeting her mother.”

When asked about how he knew she was the one, to which he opened up about another phase in his life which led to an awkward yet unforgettable coincidence.

“When I was in college I had a friend who was with me for a year after which I felt we should move on. I knew we couldn’t get married since I was too young and had to focus on my studies. But when I told her this, she refused to believe me and insisted I had someone else in my life.”

The actor continued, “She insisted I give her a name and to tell her off I just told her the new girl I’m dating is Kanza. However, this must be ten years before I met Ayeza and it turned out that Ayeza’s real name is Kanza and I ended up marrying her.”

Taimoor ended off the conversation by saying he believes in destiny and it seems the two were clearly destined to be together.

Danish and Ayeza got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.